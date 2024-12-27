Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Feeling good

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tkachuk (knee) is back to full health, setting him up to play Saturday versus Montreal, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Tkachuk briefly exited Monday's 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay due to the injury, but he then had the holiday break to fully recover. The 27-year-old has 13 goals and 35 points in 31 outings in 2024-25. Tkachuk should continue his regular duties in a top-six role.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
