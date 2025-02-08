Matthew Tkachuk News: Goal streak at six games

Tkachuk scored a goal and assisted on two others in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Tkachuk fired a team-high eight shots, but his brother Brady Tkachuk took the game crown with 11. But the Floridian brother clearly won the battle. Tkachuk extended his goal streak to six games (seven goals, six assists), and he has 22 goals, 35 assists and 156 shots this season. Thirty of those shots have come in his last six games. Tkachuk will represent the United States, along with Brady, in 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts Feb. 12.