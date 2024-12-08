Matthew Tkachuk News: Keeps sizzling streak alive

Tkachuk recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating and six shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Tkachuk received a fair share of criticism due to a slow start to the season. but that's a distant memory now. The 26-year-old winger has been on a tear of late and has recorded four straight multi-point performances, tallying five goals and eight helpers in that stretch. Seven of those 13 points (two goals, five assists) have come on the power play, but Tkachuk has generated chaos on opposing defenses in even strength as well. Even when accounting for his slow start to the campaign, Tkachuk is up to 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games this season.