Matthew Tkachuk News: One of each in loss
Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
This was Tkachuk's fourth multi-point effort in 10 games since the Olympics. He's earned six goals, eight assists, 32 shots on net and six hits in that span. The 28-year-old winger is rolling with nine goals and 22 points through 20 outings this season, as it appears he took the time he needed to be fully healthy after a groin surgery. He's added 61 shots on net, 18 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-6 rating so far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch2 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 152 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 314 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2619 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More