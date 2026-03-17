Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: One of each in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Tkachuk scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was Tkachuk's fourth multi-point effort in 10 games since the Olympics. He's earned six goals, eight assists, 32 shots on net and six hits in that span. The 28-year-old winger is rolling with nine goals and 22 points through 20 outings this season, as it appears he took the time he needed to be fully healthy after a groin surgery. He's added 61 shots on net, 18 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-6 rating so far.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
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