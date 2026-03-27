Matthew Tkachuk News: Proves late spark in loss
Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Both points came in the third period as Tkachuk led a rally from a 2-0 deficit, but the comeback fell short thanks to Joel Eriksson Ek's tally with just five seconds left in regulation. It was Tkachuk's fifth multi-point performance in March, and through 12 games on the month he's racked up five goals and 15 points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch’s Hockey: Surprising Fantasy Breakouts, Must-Drops & Playoff Race Shakeups4 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch12 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1512 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week23 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 324 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More