Matthew Tkachuk News: Provides late spark in loss

Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Both points came in the third period as Tkachuk led a rally from a 2-0 deficit, but the comeback fell short thanks to Joel Eriksson Ek's tally with just five seconds left in regulation. It was Tkachuk's fifth multi-point performance in March, and through 12 games on the month he's racked up five goals and 15 points.