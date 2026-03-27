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Matthew Tkachuk News: Provides late spark in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:03pm

Tkachuk scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Both points came in the third period as Tkachuk led a rally from a 2-0 deficit, but the comeback fell short thanks to Joel Eriksson Ek's tally with just five seconds left in regulation. It was Tkachuk's fifth multi-point performance in March, and through 12 games on the month he's racked up five goals and 15 points.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
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