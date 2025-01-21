Matthew Tkachuk News: Puts up helper Tuesday

Tkachuk logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Tkachuk ended a three-game slump with the helper. He's picked up five assists during a stretch of eight outings without a goal. The 27-year-old Tkachuk plays a physical game, which allows him to add non-scoring production in spades. For the season, the winger has 41 points, 119 shots on net, 72 hits, 50 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 43 appearances.