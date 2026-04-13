Matthew Tkachuk News: Remains unavailable
Tkachuk (personal) won't play against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Tkachuk will miss his fourth straight game, but he might return to the lineup in Wednesday's regular-season finale against Detroit. He has 13 goals, 32 points, 88 shots on net and 29 hits in 30 appearances this campaign. Tkachuk has been away from the team to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.
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