Matthew Tkachuk News: Scores in Saturday's win

Tkachuk scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk has three goals and four assists over his last four contests as his offense has roared back to life. The 27-year-old has oddly gone without a hit in six of his last seven contests, but fantasy managers won't mind him sacrificing physicality for offense. The winger is up to 17 goals, 48 points, 133 shots on net, 76 hits, 54 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 48 appearances.