Matthew Tkachuk News: Tallies on power play Friday
Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Tkachuk has scored in each of the Panthers' two games following the Olympics. The 28-year-old winger is up to five goals and 10 points over 12 contests this season. He's added 37 shots on net, 13 hits and 21 PIM, and he should continue to contribute in a multi-category capacity for fantasy managers who were patient enough to wait out his recovery from groin surgery.
