Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Tallies on power play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Tkachuk has scored in each of the Panthers' two games following the Olympics. The 28-year-old winger is up to five goals and 10 points over 12 contests this season. He's added 37 shots on net, 13 hits and 21 PIM, and he should continue to contribute in a multi-category capacity for fantasy managers who were patient enough to wait out his recovery from groin surgery.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago