Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 6:52pm

Tkachuk put up two power-play assists in a 6-0 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He's on a three-game, four-assist streak that includes six PIM and four shots. Tkachuk's 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 52 shots in 20 games may have some people worried, but he started slowly last season (20 points in his first 29 games) too. Last season, Tkachuk went on an offensive rampage after Christmas and ended up with 88 points, including 26 goals, in 80 games. Keep the faith. A Tkach-splosion is coming.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now