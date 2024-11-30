Matthew Tkachuk News: Three-game, four-point streak

Tkachuk put up two power-play assists in a 6-0 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

He's on a three-game, four-assist streak that includes six PIM and four shots. Tkachuk's 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) and 52 shots in 20 games may have some people worried, but he started slowly last season (20 points in his first 29 games) too. Last season, Tkachuk went on an offensive rampage after Christmas and ended up with 88 points, including 26 goals, in 80 games. Keep the faith. A Tkach-splosion is coming.