Matthew Tkachuk headshot

Matthew Tkachuk News: Two assists vs. Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Tkachuk had two assists, including one on the power play, in the United States' 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics.

Tkachuk has yet to score a goal for Team USA, but he's been outstanding as a playmaker and tallied five assists over the team's first three group-stage contests. He ranks second among all skaters in assists, trailing only Connor McDavid, who has seven.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Tkachuk See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Sunday, February 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: USA vs. Denmark Showdown Strategy for Saturday, February 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Get Dunn
Author Image
Michael Finewax
19 days ago