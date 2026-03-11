Matthew Tkachuk News: Two helpers against Wings

Tkachuk pocketed two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Both helpers came in the final 90 seconds of the third period, as Tkachuk found Carter Verhaeghe for a pair of goals that erased a 3-2 deficit. Tkachuk has recorded multiple points in three of seven games since the Olympic break, a stretch in which the gold medalist has collected five goals and 11 points.