Matthew Tkachuk News: Two helpers against Wings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Tkachuk pocketed two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Both helpers came in the final 90 seconds of the third period, as Tkachuk found Carter Verhaeghe for a pair of goals that erased a 3-2 deficit. Tkachuk has recorded multiple points in three of seven games since the Olympic break, a stretch in which the gold medalist has collected five goals and 11 points.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
