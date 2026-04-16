Matthew Tkachuk News: Two helpers in season finale

Tkachuk picked up two assists in Wednesday's 8-1 win over Detroit.

The 28-year-old winger returned from a four-game absence due to the birth of his child and was essentially the only big name left in the Florida lineup for the regular-season finale, and Tkachuk chipped in with helpers on goals by Luke Kunin in the second period and Cole Reinhardt in the third. Tkachuk wraps up an injury-plagued campaign with 13 goals and 34 points in just 31 contests, but if he can stay on the ice in 2026-27 he should be one of the key members of the Panthers' offense.