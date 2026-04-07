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Matthew Tkachuk News: Unavailable in Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Tkachuk (personal) will not be an option for Tuesday's game in Montreal, Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson reports.

Tkachuk did not travel with the team to Montreal, as he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their first child. Fantasy managers shouldn't count on the left-shot winger being in the lineup for Thursday's game in Ottawa as well, and it remains to be seen if Tkachuk will join the team during its road trip, which concludes Saturday in Toronto. Mackie Samoskevich could receive an elevated role in Montreal due to Tkachuk's absence.

Matthew Tkachuk
Florida Panthers
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