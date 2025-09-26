Wood was playing in the team's scrimmage showcase event when he took a hard hit near the boards. The team hasn't provided an official update yet, though any missed time won't improve the 20-year-old winger's chances of making the Opening Night roster. In his limited appearances last year (six games), Wood notched one assist, eight shots and two hits while averaging 11:35 of ice time. Once cleared to play, Wood should probably be expected to report to AHL Milwaukee, where he likely will play the majority of the 2025-26 campaign.