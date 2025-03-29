Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Wood News: Agrees to entry-level contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 12:15pm

Wood signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Saturday.

Wood's first professional contract will begin in 2024-25, and he will report to the Predators soon for a chance to make his NHL debut. He produced 17 goals and 39 points in 39 games for the University of Minnesota this campaign. Nashville selected Wood with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

