Matthew Wood News: Buries power-play marker

Wood scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wood has three points over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 10 versus the Rangers. For the season, the rookie winger has 10 goals, eight helpers, 69 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He's currently in a bottom-six role, which will make it tough to rely on Wood for offense.