Matthew Wood News: Buries power-play marker
Wood scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Wood has three points over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 10 versus the Rangers. For the season, the rookie winger has 10 goals, eight helpers, 69 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He's currently in a bottom-six role, which will make it tough to rely on Wood for offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1503 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week55 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week62 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week69 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 1573 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More