Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Buries power-play marker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Wood scored a power-play goal and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wood has three points over his last four games. This was his first power-play point since Nov. 10 versus the Rangers. For the season, the rookie winger has 10 goals, eight helpers, 69 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He's currently in a bottom-six role, which will make it tough to rely on Wood for offense.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
55 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
62 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
69 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, December 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
73 days ago