Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Wood scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Wood gave the Predators a 3-2 lead late in the third period with a snap shot to score his 15th goal of the season, and the 21-year-old continues to have a career-best season in his first full year in the NHL. Wood has been on a tear of late with six points (five goals, one assist) over his last six games while failing to crack the scoresheet just once in that span.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
9 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
75 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
82 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
89 days ago