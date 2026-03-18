Matthew Wood News: Continues to produce
Wood scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Wood gave the Predators a 3-2 lead late in the third period with a snap shot to score his 15th goal of the season, and the 21-year-old continues to have a career-best season in his first full year in the NHL. Wood has been on a tear of late with six points (five goals, one assist) over his last six games while failing to crack the scoresheet just once in that span.
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