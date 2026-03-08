Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Wood scored a power-play goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Wood stayed at center and won six of his 11 faceoffs in Saturday's contest even with Ryan O'Reilly (face) back in action. The 21-year-old Wood has three goals over his last two games, including one while shorthanded in addition to his power-play tally Saturday. He's still not being trusted with a full top-six workload, but he looks to be gaining trust. For the season, he has 22 points (eight on the power play), 79 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-2 rating over 52 appearances.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
