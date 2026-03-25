Matthew Wood News: Pots goal in Tuesday's win
Wood scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Wood snapped a three-game slump with the tally. The 21-year-old forward continues to work down the middle, though he's winning just 43.9 percent of his faceoffs on the year. Wood is showing top-six potential with 26 points, 91 shots on net, 44 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 60 appearances in his rookie year. He's also averaging just 12:08 of ice time, so he needs to round out his game to be trusted with more minutes.
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