Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Scores in homecoming game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Wood scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native put the Predators up 3-1 in the second period when he got a lucky bounce for a goal. The 21-year-old is starting to earn some better luck, as he has four goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. He's up to 14 goals, 24 points, 84 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating over 54 appearances as a rookie this season. Wood is playing in a middle-six role and seeing time on the power play, and his recent turn as a center could earn him multi-position eligibility in fantasy.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matthew Wood See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
69 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
76 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
83 days ago