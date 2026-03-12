Matthew Wood News: Scores in homecoming game

Wood scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native put the Predators up 3-1 in the second period when he got a lucky bounce for a goal. The 21-year-old is starting to earn some better luck, as he has four goals and an assist during a four-game point streak. He's up to 14 goals, 24 points, 84 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating over 54 appearances as a rookie this season. Wood is playing in a middle-six role and seeing time on the power play, and his recent turn as a center could earn him multi-position eligibility in fantasy.