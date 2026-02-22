Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Wood was brought up from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.

Wood has spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in the NHL, earning nine goals, 17 points, 68 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 36 hits across 46 appearances for Nashville. He also has one goal and three assists in five AHL outings this season.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
