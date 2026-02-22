Matthew Wood News: Summoned from AHL
Wood was brought up from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Wood has spent the majority of the 2025-26 campaign in the NHL, earning nine goals, 17 points, 68 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 36 hits across 46 appearances for Nashville. He also has one goal and three assists in five AHL outings this season.
