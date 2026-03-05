Matthew Wood headshot

Matthew Wood News: Tallies twice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Wood scored two goals on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Wood's first goal was shorthanded. The 21-year-old also got a look at center for this contest, winning six of nine faceoffs. Wood is a natural winger and it remains to be seen if he'll stick down the middle in the long run, but the Predators are short there currently due to Ryan O'Reilly's (face) absence) and the trade of Michael McCarron to the Wild earlier in the week. Wood is up to 12 goals, 21 points, 76 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-1 rating over 51 appearances. He's an interesting speculative addition for fantasy as Nashville pivots toward a youth movement down the stretch.

Matthew Wood
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
