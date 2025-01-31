Mattias Ekholm Injury: Absent from practice

Ekholm was not on the ice for Friday's practice due to illness, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ekholm was questionable to face the Red Wings on Thursday due to his illness but managed to suit up in that contest, so fantasy players can probably expect the blueliner to be in action against the Leafs on Saturday as well. Still, if Ekholm does miss any time, Troy Stecher figures to jump back into the lineup.