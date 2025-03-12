Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Absent from trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Oilers for their three-game road trip, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Ekholm is not expected to rejoin the team during its trip, which means he will be out of action for at least the next three matchups. Troy Stecher should continue to see opportunities on the blue line with Ekholm unavailable, though John Klingberg (undisclosed) will also be in the mix once given the all-clear himself.

Edmonton Oilers
