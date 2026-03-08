Mattias Ekholm Injury: Game-time decision
Ekholm (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Vegas on Sunday.
Ekholm didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate. He has registered six goals, 33 points, 109 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 55 hits across 63 appearances this season. If Ekhlom is unavailable to play against the Golden Knights, Spencer Stastney could draw into the lineup.
