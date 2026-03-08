Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ekholm (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against Vegas on Sunday.

Ekholm didn't participate in Sunday's morning skate. He has registered six goals, 33 points, 109 shots on net, 97 blocked shots and 55 hits across 63 appearances this season. If Ekhlom is unavailable to play against the Golden Knights, Spencer Stastney could draw into the lineup.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Ekholm
