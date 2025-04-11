Mattias Ekholm Injury: Hurt again Friday

Ekholm (undisclosed) won't finish Friday's game versus the Sharks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear how much of this is caution and how much is a true injury concern. Ekholm lasted just two shifts in his return from a seven-game absence, and he was seen falling down on the ice prior to his exit, per Spector. At this point, the Oilers may just shut Ekholm down prior to the postseason, assuming the injury isn't bad enough to endanger his chances of being available for Game 1.