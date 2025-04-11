Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Hurt again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) won't finish Friday's game versus the Sharks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

It's unclear how much of this is caution and how much is a true injury concern. Ekholm lasted just two shifts in his return from a seven-game absence, and he was seen falling down on the ice prior to his exit, per Spector. At this point, the Oilers may just shut Ekholm down prior to the postseason, assuming the injury isn't bad enough to endanger his chances of being available for Game 1.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
