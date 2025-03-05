Mattias Ekholm Injury: In doubt against Habs

Ekholm is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is questionable to face Montreal on Thursday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Despite putting up 11 shots in his last five games, Ekholm has been unable to find the back of the net. The blueliner did chip in two assists over that stretch and continues to see plenty of minutes with the second power-play unit. If Ekholm is unable to play Thursday, Troy Stecher figures to jump back into the lineup.