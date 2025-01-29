Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Ekholm didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ekholm has been hot recently, as he's in the midst of a three-game point streak in which he's racked up a goal and three assists. He hasn't yet missed a game this season, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday against the Red Wings due to his illness.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
