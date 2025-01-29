Mattias Ekholm Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Ekholm didn't participate in Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ekholm has been hot recently, as he's in the midst of a three-game point streak in which he's racked up a goal and three assists. He hasn't yet missed a game this season, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday against the Red Wings due to his illness.
