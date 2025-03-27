Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 6:35pm

Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's clash against Seattle, per Paige Martin of Oilers TV.

Ekholm has nine goals, 33 points, 30 PIM, 42 hits and 95 blocks in 64 outings with the Oilers in 2024-25. Edmonton is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Ty Emberson and John Klingberg (undisclosed) drawing into the lineup. Ekholm's absence was described as maintenance, which suggests the issue might be minor, so perhaps he'll be back Saturday versus Calgary.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now