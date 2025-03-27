Mattias Ekholm Injury: Out Thursday

Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's clash against Seattle, per Paige Martin of Oilers TV.

Ekholm has nine goals, 33 points, 30 PIM, 42 hits and 95 blocks in 64 outings with the Oilers in 2024-25. Edmonton is expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Ty Emberson and John Klingberg (undisclosed) drawing into the lineup. Ekholm's absence was described as maintenance, which suggests the issue might be minor, so perhaps he'll be back Saturday versus Calgary.