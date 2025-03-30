Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) won't travel with the Oilers for the start of their road trip that begins Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Ekholm has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, and his absence will extend to three games Tuesday. The Oilers will play four games on their road trip, culminating with a matchup against the Ducks on April 7. However, it's not yet clear whether Ekholm will rejoin the team during that time. Ty Emberson should continue to see playing time for the Oilers while Ekholm is sidelined.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now