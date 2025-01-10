Mattias Ekholm News: Adds helper Thursday

Ekholm logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Ekholm ended a three-game slump with the helper. The 34-year-old defenseman had a great October on offense, but his scoring contributions since have been less consistent. He's at six goals, 12 helpers, 95 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-15 rating through 41 appearances in a top-four role. Ekholm is likely to fall short of his 45-point regular season from 2023-24.