Mattias Ekholm News: Avoids missing first game of season
Ekholm (undisclosed) will suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup in Vegas, per the NHL media site.
Ekholm will avoid missing his first game of 2025-26 after being deemed a game-time call earlier Sunday. The 35-year-old defenseman is currently riding a five-game point streak, during which he has six helpers and a plus-3 rating while averaging 20:05 of ice time. Ekholm will more than likely fill his usual role on the No. 1 pairing next to Evan Bouchard on Sunday.
