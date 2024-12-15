Mattias Ekholm News: Chips in with helper

Ekholm notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Ekholm has been a little quiet on offense with three points over his last 15 contests. He set up Jeff Skinner's tally just after a power play expired in the third period of Saturday's win. Ekholm is up to 12 points, 68 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-8 rating through 30 appearances while playing on the first pairing and second power-play unit.