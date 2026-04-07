Mattias Ekholm News: Chips in with helper
Ekholm logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Ekholm snapped a four-game slump with the helper. The 35-year-old hadn't gone that long without a point since January, providing steady but unremarkable offense from the blue line. He's logged 13 assists over 20 contests since the Olympic break. For the season, Ekholm has 40 points, 129 shots on net, 114 blocked shots, 65 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-29 rating over 78 appearances in a top-four role.
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