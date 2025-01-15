Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm News: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Ekholm (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and expected to play Wednesday versus the Wild, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Ekholm was considered a game-time decision after missing Wednesday's morning skate. His heavy defensive usage leads to some wear and tear throughout the season, and that appears to be case in this situation. He's projected to play in his usual spot on the top pairing.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
