Mattias Ekholm News: Expected to play
Ekholm (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and expected to play Wednesday versus the Wild, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.
Ekholm was considered a game-time decision after missing Wednesday's morning skate. His heavy defensive usage leads to some wear and tear throughout the season, and that appears to be case in this situation. He's projected to play in his usual spot on the top pairing.
