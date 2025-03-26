Mattias Ekholm News: Garners assist in loss

Ekholm logged an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Ekholm has a goal and five assists over four contests since he returned from missing six games due to an undisclosed injury. The 34-year-old defenseman continues to handle a heavy workload in the top four as a shutdown blueliner. He's still chipped in strong offense with 33 points, 143 shots on net and a plus-11 rating to go with 95 blocked shots, 42 hits and 30 PIM across 64 appearances.