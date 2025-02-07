Mattias Ekholm News: Hands out assist in loss

Ekholm notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Ekholm has two helpers over three contests since he returned from missing a game due to an illness. The 34-year-old blueliner helped out on a Corey Perry tally in the second period. For the season, Ekholm has 24 points 122 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 54 appearances in a top-four role.