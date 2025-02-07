Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm News: Hands out assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Ekholm notched a power-play assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Ekholm has two helpers over three contests since he returned from missing a game due to an illness. The 34-year-old blueliner helped out on a Corey Perry tally in the second period. For the season, Ekholm has 24 points 122 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 54 appearances in a top-four role.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now