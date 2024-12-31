Mattias Ekholm News: One of each in win

Ekholm scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Ekholm ended a three-game dry spell with this performance. He opened the scoring 4:26 into the game and then helped out on Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter in the third period. Ekholm is up to six goals -- four of which he scored over 13 contests in December. He's generated 17 points, 90 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 24 hits and a plus-15 rating over 37 appearances this season in a top-pairing role.