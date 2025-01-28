Mattias Ekholm News: Pair of points in win

Ekholm scored an empty-net goal on six shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Ekholm's first multi-point effort since Dec. 31. The defenseman has four points over his last three games, a much better pace than his start to January (one assist over 10 contests). For the season, he's at seven goals, 22 points, 117 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating over 50 appearances while filling a top-four role.