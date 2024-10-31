Mattias Ekholm News: Provides assist Thursday

Ekholm logged an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Ekholm set up the second of Leon Draisaitl's tallies in the game. The 34-year-old Ekholm has collected two goals and four assists during his active four-game point streak, with both of his markers in the span coming on the power play. Overall, the blueliner has nine points, 31 shots on net, 10 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 contests while seeing big minutes on the first pairing.