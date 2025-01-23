Mattias Ekholm News: Provides helper in win

Ekholm notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Ekholm set up an Adam Henrique tally in the first period, which ended up being the game-winner. This was Ekholm's second helper over 11 contests in January, which has been a fairly quiet month for the defenseman, though not as bad as his November (one assist in 13 games). Overall, Ekholm's at 19 points, 108 shots on net, 67 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-17 rating through 48 appearances.