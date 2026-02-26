Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm News: Puts up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Ekholm notched two assists, two hits, two PIM and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Ekholm went into the Olympic break on a three-game slide, though he had three goals and five helpers in the six contests before that. The 35-year-old defenseman is at 29 points, 104 shots on net, 94 blocked shots, 54 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 59 outings this season. Ekholm will continue to see top-four minutes, providing well-rounded production for fantasy.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
