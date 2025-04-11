Mattias Ekholm News: Ready to rock

Ekholm (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Friday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ekholm has missed the last seven games and 13 of the Oilers' last 17 contests. He had one goal and five assists in the four games he managed to play between injuries, giving the 34-year-old defenseman nine goals, 24 assists, 42 hits and 95 blocked shots across 64 appearances this season.