Mattias Ekholm

Mattias Ekholm News: Records helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Ekholm notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Ekholm battled an illness last week and over the weekend, but he was able to log his usual workload with 233:38 of ice time Tuesday. The 34-year-old defenseman has five points and 15 shots on net over his last five outings. For the season, he's been steady in a top-four role with 23 points, 119 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 52 appearances.

