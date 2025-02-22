Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Ekholm headshot

Mattias Ekholm News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Ekholm scored a goal and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

Ekholm's goal briefly tied the game at 3-3 in the second period, but the Oilers didn't have another comeback in them. The defenseman has two goals and five assists over his last eight NHL outings, and he was also on Sweden's roster during the 4 Nations Face-Off, so he didn't have a break over the last two weeks. The 34-year-old blueliner is now at eight goals, 25 points, 123 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 55 appearances.

Mattias Ekholm
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now