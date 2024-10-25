Mattias Ekholm News: Secures two points in win

Ekholm scored a power-play goal on six shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Ekholm helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally early in the third period before scoring a goal of his own later in the frame. This was Ekholm's first multi-point effort of 2024-25. Since his production is not particularly dependent on the power play, he's had a decent start to the campaign with five points, 26 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances. Ekholm is locked in on the first pairing with Evan Bouchard, though Ekholm has less scoring potential as more of a shutdown blueliner.