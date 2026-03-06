Mattias Janmark Injury: Done for season
Janmark (undisclosed) underwent season-ending surgery on Friday, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.
Janmark was injured in the first period Feb. 25 in Anaheim and did not return. He managed one goal and seven assists in 43 games with the Oilers this season. He is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp in September.
