Mattias Janmark Injury: Moves to LTIR
Janmark (undisclosed) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday.
The Oilers recalled Josh Samanski and Isaac Howard from AHL Bakersfield in corresponding moves. Janmark has missed the last two games and is out indefinitely due to a chronic injury. He has contributed one goal, seven assists, 24 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 10 hits in 43 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Janmark See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights154 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis263 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis272 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23313 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns HomeJanuary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Janmark See More