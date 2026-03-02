Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark Injury: Moves to LTIR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 12:41pm

Janmark (undisclosed) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday.

The Oilers recalled Josh Samanski and Isaac Howard from AHL Bakersfield in corresponding moves. Janmark has missed the last two games and is out indefinitely due to a chronic injury. He has contributed one goal, seven assists, 24 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 10 hits in 43 appearances this season.

